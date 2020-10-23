Golfer's clumsy spill caught on camera during opening round of Zozo Championship

US golfer Andrew Landry took an embarrassing spill on the 18th hole of the Sherwood Country Club today, after attempting to get himself back onto the fairway during the opening round of the Zozo Championship.

Landry’s hopes of the incident going unnoticed were thwarted by some shrewd camera work capturing the 33-year-old Texan losing his footing as he back-tracked onto the cart path.

Landry took the fall in good spirits, however, laughing as he got up and later tweeting the footage of the mishap.

The video was accompanied by the caption, “Pure athlete!” with Landry poking fun at his own misfortune.

He currently sits in a tie for 26th place as the event goes into the second-round tomorrow.

Kiwi Danny Lee will need a near perfect performance tomorrow to keep his hopes of going into the weekend alive, sitting tied at 57 after shooting an even-par 72.

It was a poor start for Lee with three consecutive bogeys on the front-nine. However, the Kiwi managed to stage a comeback, nabbing three birdies on the back-nine to neutralise the previous blemishes on his scorecard.

Lee is in good company near the bottom of the leader board, however, with many of the big names such as Rory McIlroy (T64), Phil Mickelson (T57) and Tiger Woods (T75) struggling on day one as well.