Golf great Tiger Woods shares first photo since horror February car crash

Tiger Woods has posted his first picture of himself since his horror car accident earlier this year, showing he’s in good spirits as he continues to recover from the incident.

Tiger Woods with his dog, Bugs. Source: Tiger Woods / Instagram

Woods posted a photo of himself on crutches this morning to Instagram, smiling on a golf course alongside his dog, Bugs.

"My course is coming along faster than I am," he said in the photo’s caption.

"But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."

Woods sustained compound fractures to his tibia and fibula in his right leg in the early morning crash on February 24 which then required emergency surgery. He also suffered injuries to his foot and ankle.

Authorities have been reserved in revealing information about the crash but said excessive speed was the primary cause of the accident and confirmed the golf great was not charged with any crime for the single vehicle crash.

Woods has received a large amount of support messages since the crash along with gestures from the golfing community, including players donning his iconic “Sunday Red” in tournaments to back him in his recovery.

The injuries have raised concerns over whether Woods will be able to return to competitive golf though, with any comeback further complicated by his long history of knee and back problems.

