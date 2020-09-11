Golf cult hero John Daly confirms cancer diagnosis

Golf cult hero John Daly has confirmed that he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

John Daly. Source: Photosport

The 54-year-old two-time major winner underwent surgery after the cancer was found during an appointment related to kidney stones.

“After I did the CT I was fixing to sip on my Diet Coke I got from McDonald's and he said, 'Don't drink anything. We have to get you back in here and get this cancer out of you,'" Daly told the Golf Channel.

He may need to undergo further surgery if the cancer returns.

"Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details," he said.

"But it doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens, maybe there's a miracle."