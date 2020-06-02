Golf-crazy Kiwis converge on Queenstown for rare chance to play free rounds on stunning course

The view at Queenstown’s Jack’s Point Golf Course is worth the $165 green fees alone.

Only, for the past fortnight that view and the golf that goes with it has been free.

Jack’s Point general manager John Griffin told 1 NEWS it wasn’t a major advertising typo or any other kind of fault that led to the amazing offer – just a bit of Kiwi kindness.

“We just thought it was a good opportunity to do something nice for people,” Griffin said.

“People have had a pretty rough time around here lately.”

The Covid-19 lockdown hit many businesses around the country hard but many in Queenstown are still feeling the brunt of it with the tourism sector still on life support due to ongoing travel restrictions.

In response, Jack's Point opened its course for three weeks and allowed anyone a free round to celebrate the end of lockdown.

Griffin said around 1500 golfers took up the offer from all around the country.

“We announced it on the Tuesday and by Wednesday night, within 24 hours we'd pretty much sold out the three weeks, but bookings just went crazy.”

A couple of golfers from Temuka, about 140km south of Christchurch, told 1 NEWS they made a day of it.

“We left at six in the morning, will play a round and we'll probably get home at 10 of 11 o'clock at night. Big day out,” Alister Ogg said,

“We've got a special little golf group and we all put a bit of cash aside every now and again so we can get away on special trips and this is an amazing opportunity,” Brent Tindall added.

Jodie Cockburn and her crew came from even further south.

“We've got 12 of us from Te Anau out here today, most of them haven't played here, so it's great.”

Those who managed to get in should feel fortunate as the club told 1 NEWS they are unlikely to repeat the offer.

Griffin said regardless, he hopes those who were lucky enough come back and entice others to invigorate the tourism hub.

“We need to motivate people to get back to the region we need to start showcasing ourselves and re-presenting ourselves.