TODAY |

Golf community will rally around Tiger Woods after crash - PGA Tour boss

Source:  Associated Press

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says the professional golf community will rally around Tiger Woods as he recovers from injuries sustained in yesterday's car crash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He had to be cut from his vehicle after it rolled multiple times, authorities said. Source: 1 NEWS

Woods was seriously injured when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side on a steep roadway in suburban Los Angeles. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and he underwent surgery for a number of leg injuries.

Monahan, speaking from Bradenton, Florida where the World Golf Championship will be held later this week, said it will be difficult for golfers to focus on playing following Tiger's crash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

County Fire Chief Daryl Osby clarified an axe, not the 'jaws of life', was used to help remove Woods from his vehicle. Source: Reuters

"I love him, we love him," said Monahan. "Anytime someone you care deeply about is hurt, it hurts."

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he presented the trophy on Sunday. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement.

Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
In another Trump reversal, Biden administration withdraws from transgender athlete case
2
Peter Burling: Luna Rossa took 'easy' route to America's Cup
3
From prison to ultramarathons, former Black Power member shares inspiring story
4
Medical officer details long surgical procedure performed on Tiger Woods as he awakes in hospital after serious crash
5
Silver Ferns name midcourt-heavy squad for Constellation Cup series against Aussies
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

Tiger Woods recovering from back surgery, uncertain of Masters appearance

Brooks Koepka takes out Phoenix Open by one stroke after epic eagle on 17th

Golf star Danny Lee opens up about meltdowns in rare interview

Lydia Ko wraps up improved season with fifth top 10 finish at Tour Championship