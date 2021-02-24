Golf community will rally around Tiger Woods after crash - PGA Tour boss

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says the professional golf community will rally around Tiger Woods as he recovers from injuries sustained in yesterday's car crash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Woods was seriously injured when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side on a steep roadway in suburban Los Angeles. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and he underwent surgery for a number of leg injuries.

Monahan, speaking from Bradenton, Florida where the World Golf Championship will be held later this week, said it will be difficult for golfers to focus on playing following Tiger's crash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I love him, we love him," said Monahan. "Anytime someone you care deeply about is hurt, it hurts."