Golf commentator mistakenly labels Aussie legend Shane Warne as Kiwi

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne was bestowed the tag of Kiwi at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, mistaken for a New Zealander alongside Ryan Fox at St Andrews.

With Fox and Warne paired together for the teams event, the Australian legspinner had to settle for the support role, with the Kiwi golfer taking centre stage after a flying first couple of rounds.

"Lets head to Carnoustie, where a couple of Kiwis are with Andy Coulthard," the commentator said.

Warne is widely regarded as one of the best cricketers to ever play the game, having taken 708 Test wickets for Australia in a career that spanned more than 15 years at the highest level.