'A global symbol of American excellence' – Donald Trump awards Tiger Woods Medal of Freedom

Associated Press
President Donald Trump has awarded golfer Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

Trump described Woods today as a "true legend, an extraordinary athlete who has transformed golf and achieved new levels of dominance."

Trump described the litany of victories that Woods has obtained during his remarkable career and the injuries that almost derailed it.

Woods, 43, won his fifth Masters title last month, overcoming personal and professional adversity to once more claim the green jacket.

Woods became emotional as he spoke of his parents and thanked those who have supported him over the years, saying, "You've seen the good and bad, the highs and lows, and I would not be in this position without all of your help."

President Donald Trump's decision to award the nation's highest civilian honor to professional golfer Tiger Woods has raised questions about whether the president should be boosting the profile of a business associate of the Trump Organization.

Trump planned to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Woods during a White House ceremony. The president announced his intention to do so after Woods won the Masters Tournament last month, capping a remarkable recovery from injury and years of personal troubles.

Trump tweeted that he was awarding Woods the medal because of his "incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE."

Trump has been using Woods' cachet to attract fans to his properties for decades. Trump has also struck business deals with Woods.

    The golf star was awarded with a Medal of Freedom after his Masters victory. Source: Associated Press
