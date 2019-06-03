TODAY |

'Free beer courtesy of Lydia Ko' - Kiwi shouts a round after hole-in-one at US Open

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko quickly became the talk of the town at the LPGA's US Women's Open in Charleston, South Carolina - shouting the course free beer after her hole-in-one.

Coming into the fourth round out of contention, Ko managed an ace on the par three 11th hole overnight, shouting beer for the media covering the event.

"Beers on Lydia!" the LPGA posted on Twitter.

"Lydia Ko stopped by the @uswomensopen media center to buy the writers a beer in celebration of her hole-in-one on 11.

"Of course, we won’t drink any until after play! Cheers!!"

The Kiwi would finish the fournament with a fourth round score of 71, sitting in a tie for 43rd place at +5 for the tournament.

