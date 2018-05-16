Former US Open champ's wife faces domestic violence charge after altercation with husband over missing cut at PGA event

The wife of former US Open champion Lucas Glover is facing domestic violence charges stemming from an altercation with Glover and his mother after he missed the 54-hole cut at The Players Championship.

Krista Glover, the wife of former US Open champion Lucas Glover, poses for a mug shot. Source: Associated Press

Krista Glover was arrested Saturday night and taken to the St. Johns County Jail. She was released on $3,600 bond yesterday.

According to the offense report, Glover and his wife were having an altercation, and when Glover’s mother tried to intervene, Krista Glover began attacking her.

She faces a May 31 court date on the misdemeanor charges.