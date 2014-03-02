Former champs set to relive golfing glory at this year's NZ Open

Former winners clearly enjoyed themselves at the New Zealand Open, with 11 of them confirming they'll tee off in Queenstown in March.

Australia's Dimitrios Papadatos in action at the New Zealand Open. Source: Photosport

The last five editions of the tournament have been won by Australians and all of them are back, with defending champion Matthew Griffin joined by Jordan Zunic, Dimitrios Papadatos,

Jake Higginbottom and Brad Kennedy.

Three former Kiwi winners will try to break a national drought dating back to 2003. David Smail (2001), Michael Long (1996) and Grant Waite (1992) will do well to remember the finer details of their triumphs.

The New Zealand trio boast a collective 80 years of experience on international golfing tours and have amassed 18 professional wins.