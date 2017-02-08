Out-of-form Lydia Ko hits back at critics: 'Thank you to the haters'

Lydia Ko has snapped back at the “haters” after former coach David Leadbetter blamed her lack of form on a “misguided” relationship with her parents.

"Thank you to the haters for making me stronger and push me to be the best version of myself," Ko wrote on Instagram.

"And thank you to each and every one that have supported me, your love makes a bump feel like a smooth ride."

On Tuesday Leadbetter expressed his views on Ko’s performances since leaving her camp in 2016.

Since then Ko has dropped from first to 23rd in the rankings.

"It really is a very sad situation to observe," Leadbetter told Radio Sport.

"I'm angry, I'm sad because to me I know what she's capable of doing. And to see her play like this, it's just very sad to see."

"I hope she gets it back but restoring confidence is never the easiest thing to do. Her parents have a lot to answer for – a case of unbelievable ignorance."

Lydia Ko reacts. Source: Photosport

Ko’s struggle in regaining form continued at the British Open last week, she shot a 80 in the second round, followed up by a four-over 76 on the first day, which saw her finish the major second to last.