Final hole birdie sees Tiger Woods survive to make cut in San Diego

The former world number one finished -1 at Torey Pines.
1
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a forehand in her semi-final match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on day 11 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

'I have always believed in myself' - Caroline Wozniacki gunning for maiden Grand Slam crown

00:37
2
Newly obtained doping records are believed to have played a part in the decision to not include Semion Elistratov and Victor Ahn in the 169 Russian athletes participating in the Olympics.

'Fight until the end'- Russian athletes demand answers for Olympics denial


00:22
3
The WBC champion threw his support behind the unbeaten Kiwi for the heavyweight bout.

Watch: Deontay Wilder says Joseph Parker 'definitely has got to knock Joshua out'

00:15
4
The Red Devils overcame their fourth tier opposition 4-0.

Manchester United into FA Cup fifth round after crushing Yeovil Town

5
Scott Curry. New Zealand All Blacks Sevens during the first day of the Dubai 7s, 2 December 2016. HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series. Copyright photo: SportDXB / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks Sevens annihilate Russia in Sydney opening match

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.


 
