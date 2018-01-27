Final hole birdie sees Tiger Woods make cut to survive in San Diego

For the first time in 29 months, Tiger Woods is playing the weekend on the PGA Tour.

Woods rallied with four birdies on his back nine of the North Course at Torrey Pines, none bigger than the last one. He was one shot out of the cut line when he reached the far right side of the green on the par-5 ninth hole, some 75 feet away.

Needing two putts for a birdie, he lagged it beautifully to a few feet short and tapped in for a 1-under 71.

That was projected as the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.