 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Final hole birdie sees Tiger Woods make cut to survive in San Diego

share

Source:

Associated Press

For the first time in 29 months, Tiger Woods is playing the weekend on the PGA Tour.

The former world number one finished -1 at Torey Pines.
Source: SKY

Woods rallied with four birdies on his back nine of the North Course at Torrey Pines, none bigger than the last one. He was one shot out of the cut line when he reached the far right side of the green on the par-5 ninth hole, some 75 feet away.

Needing two putts for a birdie, he lagged it beautifully to a few feet short and tapped in for a 1-under 71.

That was projected as the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

This is only his second PGA Tour event since he tied for 10th in the Wyndham Championship in August 2015. He had two back surgeries that fall, and fusion surgery on his lower back last April.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The former world number one finished -1 at Torey Pines.

Final hole birdie sees Tiger Woods make cut to survive in San Diego

2
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a forehand in her semi-final match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on day 11 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

'I have always believed in myself' - Caroline Wozniacki gunning for maiden Grand Slam crown

3
New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney on 26th January, 2018. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

Women's Sevens batter Ireland to earn Sydney semi-final spot

00:37
4
Newly obtained doping records are believed to have played a part in the decision to not include Semion Elistratov and Victor Ahn in the 169 Russian athletes participating in the Olympics.

'Fight until the end'- Russian athletes demand answers for Olympics denial


00:22
5
The WBC champion threw his support behind the unbeaten Kiwi for the heavyweight bout.

Watch: Deontay Wilder says Joseph Parker 'definitely has got to knock Joshua out'

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 