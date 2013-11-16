Fijian golf great Vijay Singh withdraws from event after being labelled 'piece of trash' by fellow pro

Pro Fijian golfer Vijay Singh has pulled out of a US secondary tour event after he was called a "piece of trash" by another player for entering it.

Fijian golfer Vijay Singh Source: Photosport

The PGA Tour announced today Singh had withdrawn from the upcoming Korn Ferry Tour event at TPC Sawgrass on June 11-14.

With golf slowly returning after the Covid-19 pandemic shut sport down globally, 57-year-old Singh entered the Korn Ferry tournament early last month but drew heavy criticism for doing so.

Fellow pro golfer Brady Schnell unloaded on Singh on Twitter, saying the former US Masters champion was being greedy with his actions.

“Hey @VijaySinghGolf you are a true piece of trash if you accept money playing in a Korn Ferry Tour event and I’ll say it right to your face,” Schnell wrote in a series of posts which were later deleted.

“Do you know how much those points and money could do for a young kid?

“He’s a complete turd for playing. He’s got his money and he’s got his career. Just wait another month and roll with your senior friends.”

Along with his Masters win, Singh has 34 PGA Tour wins to his name and NZ$113 million in career earnings.

He also has a lifetime PGA Tour card, allowing him to enter the tournament at TPC Sawgrass while most other pros were entering the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour, which is being played in the same week.

Schnell later apologised to Singh on Twitter for his initial comments, admitting he should have taken a different approach to get his point across than be disrespectful, but that hasn’t stopped Singh from withdrawing.