Female major winner Pernilla Lindberg to play men’s NZ Open in an historic first for the tournament

Female major winner Pernilla Lindberg will play in the New Zealand men's open in an historic first for the tournament.

1 NEWS can reveal 2018 Ana Inspiration winner Pernilla Lindberg will become the first woman to compete in the tournament, after her approach to the organisers paid off.

The Swede was planning to ditch the clubs and travel around the South Island after this week's Australian Open.

“I didn’t even know the men’s New Zealand Open was on and then I had that mentioned to me by a Kiwi and they said, 'Would you be interested in playing?' and right away being a competitive person, I'm like, 'Sure',” Lindberg said.

Those in charge are adamant it's a win-win for the tournament.

“Some men might say she’s taking the place of a man and what is ostensibly obviously a male tournament but there are no rules to say it has to be men only - she’s a real quality professional,” tournament director Michael Glading told 1 NEWS.

Lindberg married her partner Daniel in Queenstown last year.

