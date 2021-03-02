TODAY |

Experts believe Tiger Woods fell asleep at the wheel, leading to serious crash

Source:  1 NEWS

Forensic experts believe they may have an answer as to how Tiger Woods crashed his car last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The golfing great was seriously injured in a crash in Los Angeles on February 24. Source: Breakfast

Initial evidence from the wreckage indicates the golf legend may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The American superstar is 'lucky to be alive", according to Los Angeles Police Officer, after suffering serious fractures to his legs.

Now awake and responsive, Woods' has thanked fellow golfers from his hospital bed for their support after seeing many wearing his iconic red and black outfit over the weekend.

Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:30
'You are kidding me!' Jenny-May Clarkson floored by Dame Noeline Taurua's Silver Ferns selection process
2
Experts believe Tiger Woods fell asleep at the wheel, leading to serious crash
3
BBC reporter left 'in my car crying' after social media abuse for grilling England rugby captain Owen Farrell
4
Silver Ferns' youngster Maddy Gordon fizzing for debut despite no family at game
5
Black Caps taking precautions for third T20 with Auckland-based players in isolation
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
02:07

Golf community will rally around Tiger Woods after crash - PGA Tour boss

Medical officer details long surgical procedure performed on Tiger Woods as he awakes in hospital after serious crash
02:07

Tiger Woods travelled at 'greater speed than normal' before rollover crash — official
01:38

No sign Tiger Woods was impaired while behind the wheel in serious crash, authorities say