Experts believe Tiger Woods fell asleep at the wheel, leading to serious crash

Forensic experts believe they may have an answer as to how Tiger Woods crashed his car last week.
Initial evidence from the wreckage indicates the golf legend may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
The American superstar is 'lucky to be alive", according to Los Angeles Police Officer, after suffering serious fractures to his legs.
Now awake and responsive, Woods' has thanked fellow golfers from his hospital bed for their support after seeing many wearing his iconic red and black outfit over the weekend.