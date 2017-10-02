Erratic Lydia Ko struggles to make ground in second round of LPGA Singapore event

Lydia Ko's erratic form has continued at the LPGA Tour event in Singapore, leaving the former world No.1 mired in a share of 27th at the halfway mark.

Lydia Ko during the final round of the NZ Women's Open 2017 Source: Photosport

Now ranked 11th in the world, the 20-year-old Kiwi carded back-to-back rounds of one-under 71 at the Sentosa Golf Club, and sits 10 shots off the pace set by American Danielle Kang.

Ko's second round was an up-and-down affair, with five birdies offset by four bogeys, and leaves her in a tie for 27th with eight others.