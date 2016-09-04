Erratic Lydia Ko loses ground at Kooyonga

A horror run of four successive bogeys has worked against Lydia Ko in a roller-coaster second round at the Women's Australian Open in South Australia.

Lydia Ko Source: Getty

Kiwi No.1 Ko carded seven bogeys although she also managed five birdies in a two-over 74, leaving her in a share of 14th at the midway point.

The 20-year-old began the day in a share of third and looked set to stay close to the lead as she played the front nine in two-under.

However, four successive bogeys from the 11th to 14th holes saw her slide off the pace and ultimately settle shots behind namesake leader Jin Young Ko of South Korea.

An 11-time professional winner, including 10 on the Korean Tour, Jin Young Ko holds a three-shot advantage over second-placed American Emma Talley.