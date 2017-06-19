 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Golf


The emotional moment Brooks Koepka wins first ever Major with US Open triumph

share

Source:

Associated Press

Brooks Koepka traveled around the world to find his game. He found stardom right at home as the U.S. Open champion.

The 27-year old shot a -16 score of 67 to win his first major honour in Wisconsin.
Source: SKY

Koepka broke away from a tight pack with three straight birdies on the back nine at Erin Hills and closed with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open for his first major championship.

A par on the final hole tied Rory McIlroy's record score to par at 16 under for a four-shot victory.

Not even the wind could stop the onslaught of low scores at Erin Hills.

And nothing could stop Koepka.

Tied for the lead with six holes to play, Koepka made an 8-foot par putt on the 13th hole. As Brian Harman began to fade, Koepka poured it on with birdies over the next three holes, lightly pumping his fist after each one.

His reaction was subdued, just like his close friend and last year's U.S. Open champion, Dustin Johnson.

It capped quite a journey for the 27-year-old Floridian.

Without a card on any tour when Koepka got out of Florida State, he filled his passport with stamps from the most unlikely outposts in golf while playing the minor leagues on the

European Tour - Kazakhstan and Kenya, Portugal and India and throughout Europe.

It was at the U.S. Open three years ago when Koepka tied for fourth that helped earn a PGA Tour card, and he powered his way from obscurity to his first Ryder Cup team last fall and now a major champion.

Harman's chances ended with two straight bogeys, and a bogey on the par-5 18th hole gave him a 72 and a tie for second with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who closed with a 66.

Matsuyama didn't need to stick around very long. Koepka simply couldn't miss.

He became the seventh straight first-time winner of a major championship, and it was the first time since 1998-2000 that Americans won their national championship three straight years.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:30
2
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

00:35
3
The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.

Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

01:08
4
Gatland is surprised at the backlash the ref from last night's game against the Crusaders is receiving since the Crusaders were cheating in his eyes too.

Warren Gatland pleads with refs to stop NZ's off-the-ball 'blocking' against All Blacks

00:30
5
Asafo Aumua was unstoppable in New Zealand's 64-17 win to take home the trophy.

Watch: Rampaging Baby Blacks' hooker grabs hat-trick as NZ romps to under-20 World Cup title against England

00:11
Emergency services are on the scene on Seven Sister Road in London after a van struck and injured pedestrians.

At least three people thought to be seriously injured after van strikes pedestrians in London

The UK Police say one person has been arrested over the incident.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:30
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

00:23
Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

Watch: 'No idea is out of the question' – Oracle's Jimmy Spithill admits considering stealing ideas from winning Team NZ

Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

00:30
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Recap: Jimmy Spithill tries to get inside Team NZ's head - 'when you have five days, man, that's a lot of time to make changes'

Re-live all the action from a pulsating day of America's Cup finals action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ