Emergency services give further details around Tiger Woods' crash in Los Angeles

Source:  Reuters

County Fire Chief Daryl Osby clarified an axe, not the 'jaws of life', was used to help remove Woods from his vehicle. Source: Reuters

Authorities say there's no immediate evidence that Tiger Woods was impaired in a car crash that seriously injured both of the golfer's legs.

At a news conference, the police chief and fire chief of Los Angeles County didn't answer follow-up questions on how they know he wasn’t impaired or how fast he was driving. Weather was not a factor in the crash.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Fire Chief Daryl Osby say Woods was conscious and able to communicate when authorities arrived to pry him from an SUV after a rollover crash Tuesday.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

