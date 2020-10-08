TODAY |

Dozens of kids from tough backgrounds treated to front row seats at Tauranga golf tournament

Around 100 kids from “homeless and challenged” backgrounds have been treated to the best seats in the house at the Carrus Pro Am Tournament in Tauranga on Thursday.

The children got to watch some of New Zealand's best in their opening rounds at the Carrus Open. Source: Supplied

The children were hosted by the Tauranga Golf Course and supported by Te Tuinga Whanau Social Services – a non-profit trust which supports hundreds of families, helping vulnerable woman and children into homes. 

Te Tuinga chief executive, Tommy Wilson, says there’s a perception that golf “is only for the rich”, but today’s special guests proved it’s a game for all.

“The ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from the kids as they watched superb athletes crush the ball 300-plus yards down the fairway was priceless,” he said.

“Whānau who play together, stay together,” Wilson added.

Te Tuinga supports hundreds of families, helping vulnerable woman and children into homes. 

On the course, three Kiwis surged to the top of the leaderboard on day one with Trent Munn, Jared Pender and Ryan Chisnall all sitting at eight-under after opening rounds of 62.

The Carrus Open started on Thursday and runs through to Sunday.

