Double-bogey ruins Lydia Ko's chances of LPGA Singapore title

A late double-bogey has wrecked Lydia Ko's final-round attack on the lead at the LPGA tournament in Singapore.

Sitting in a share of 12th going into the final round at the Women's World Championship, Ko was seven under the card and two strokes off the lead going into the last eight holes today.

However, her charge was halted by a double bogey at the par-five 16th and although she regrouped to par the last two holes, her chance was lost.

Her five-under 67 also included five birdies and an eagle.