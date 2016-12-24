Donald Trump hits the golf course with legend Tiger Woods

US President-elect Donald Trump has taken some time out from his busy schedule, sharing a round of golf with none other than Tiger Woods.

Donald Trump golfing with Tiger Woods Source: Twitter/Bill Ballentine

A keen golfer, Trump took to Trump International Golf Club in Florida, where he was joined by the former world number one Woods.

Speaking to Golf Digest magazine in 2015, Trump detailed his love for the game.

"The beauty of golf is that you develop relationships, and you can make deals on a golf course," he said.

"You get to know people, you get to know them better on a golf course than anywhere else."