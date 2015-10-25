Disastrous second round has Lydia Ko in danger of missing cut at US Open

Source:
Lydia Ko has had a shocking second day at the US Open in Ohio, with the Kiwi golfer now looking unlikely to make the cut after a round of five-over this morning.
Lydia Ko keeps her eye on the drive
Source: Associated Press
Beginning the day on the back nine, Ko bogeyed her second hole of the round, wiping away her -1 advantage from yesterday.
Things would begin to get better for Ko, with a birdie on the 16th, before finishing the back nine with a bogey on the 18th.
On the front nine however, Ko had a bogey on the second, before back-to-back blemishes on the fourth and fifth holes.
Ko would finish the day with a bogey on the ninth, seeing her at +5 for the round, and +4 for the tournament, sitting in a tie for 70th place, one shot over the projected cut line.
The Kiwi trails leader Sarah Jane Smith of Australia by a massive 14 shots, if she's to advance to tomorrow's third round.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport