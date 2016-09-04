Disastrous final round sees Lydia Ko slump to 19th placed finish at Australian Open

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has finished in a disappointing tie for 19th at her season-opening Women's Australian Open event in Adelaide.

Lydia Ko Source: Getty

Former world No.1 Ko, in 12th place at the end of yesterday's third round, could only hit an even-par 72 in today's final round of action.

She thus finished with an overall score of three under.

Ko hit three birdies and three bogeys across an inconsistent round of golf, in what appears a continuation of her 2017 woes.

She had hit an impressive four-under par 68 in Thursday's first round, but couldn't back it up in the following three days.