Danny Lee withdraws from competing at Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has decided he won’t compete at this year’s Tokyo Olympics, officially pulling himself out of contention today.

Danny Lee tees off at the US Open. Source: Getty

Lee said he made the decision to focus on retaining his PGA Tour card for next season with his struggle in form recently making it a very possible reality he could lose it.

Lee, who finished 21st at the Vespar Championshp on the PGA Tour today, is currently 192nd on the FedEx Cup standings but only the top 125 each season by the August cut-off earn their spots for the next year.

Lee’s struggles have seen him miss eight cuts in 16 events while collecting just two top 25 finishes.

"After careful thought and much deliberation, New Zealand's Danny Lee has made the tough decision to make himself unavailable for selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games," a statement from Golf New Zealand said.

"While Danny was very much looking forward to once again representing New Zealand and contesting for a medal in Tokyo, he has made the hard decision to focus his attention on retaining his playing rights on the PGA Tour for the 2021/2022 season."

Golf NZ said Lee aims to represent NZ at the next Games in three years.

"Danny has always taken great pride in representing his country and looks forward to doing so again in the future.

“While he has one eye on the 2024 Games to be played at La National in Paris, France, his current focus will be to retain his playing rights and secure a 2021/2022 PGA Tour Card and representing New Zealand proudly on the world's leading Tour."

As it stands, Ryan Fox and Lydia Ko will be the only New Zealand competitors in Tokyo.