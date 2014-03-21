Danny Lee rockets up PGA Tour Texas event leaderboard with strong third round

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has vaulted up the leaderboard at the PGA Tour event in Irving, Texas, with a stellar six-under third-round 64.

Danny Lee swings an iron Source: Associated Press

Lee, ranked 125th in the world, had been floundering in 51st place after two rounds at the Byron Nelson Classic.

But after firing two even-par rounds of 70, Lee found form with a vengeance on day three, his seven birdies marred by just one bogey at TPC Four Seasons.

He now sits in a share of 14th place with four others, six shots off the pace set by American James Hahn, who holds a one-stroke lead over compatriot Billy Horschel.