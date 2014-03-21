Danny Lee rockets up PGA Tour Texas event leaderboard with strong third round

Source:NZN
New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has vaulted up the leaderboard at the PGA Tour event in Irving, Texas, with a stellar six-under third-round 64.
Lee, ranked 125th in the world, had been floundering in 51st place after two rounds at the Byron Nelson Classic.
But after firing two even-par rounds of 70, Lee found form with a vengeance on day three, his seven birdies marred by just one bogey at TPC Four Seasons.
He now sits in a share of 14th place with four others, six shots off the pace set by American James Hahn, who holds a one-stroke lead over compatriot Billy Horschel.
The two other Kiwis on the US PGA Tour - Steve Alker (four-over) and Tim Wilkinson (five-over) - both missed the cut.
