Danny Lee rockets up golf world rankings after top 10 finish at Players Championship

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has jumped up 46 places to 140 in the world rankings following his strong result at the Players Championship in Florida yesterday.

Lee finished the PGA event tied in seventh place, landing him a smooth $530,000 pay day.
Source: SKY

Lee finished tied for 7th at the tournament that is known as the unofficial fifth major.

He picked up 511 thousand dollars.

Lee did make a ranking of 34 in the world in 2015.

Ryan Fox is the top ranked New Zealand men's golfer at 124, while Lydia Ko is the top woman at 13 in the world.

Webb Simpson jumped from 41st to 20th in the world rankings with his victory at the Players Championship yesterday.

Justin Thomas took the number one ranking from Dustin Johnson yesterday.

