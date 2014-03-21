Danny Lee rockets into top 10 with flawless round at Canadian Open

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has surged into contention at the Canadian Open in Ontario, sitting in a tie for sixth going into tomorrow's final round.
Beginning the day in a tie for 23rd, the Kiwi started his third round in style with a birdie on the second hole, before two more on the eighth and ninth completed a blemish-free, -3 front nine.
Lee held his nerve on the back nine, with two more birdies coming on the 12th and 16th to finish his third round at -5, and -12 for the tournament.
The Kiwi trails the leader, Whee Kim of South Korea, is currently at -17 for the tournament through 12 holes in his third round.