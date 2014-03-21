Danny Lee rockets into top 10 with flawless round at Canadian Open

Lydia Ko's disastrous effort at the Ladies Scottish Open in East Lothian has gotten even worse, with the Kiwi well below the cut line after the second round.

Having finished her opening round at +2 and 11 shots behind the leader, Ko was facing an uphill task to even carry on into the third day in East Lothian, two shots adrift of the projected cut line.

The Kiwi's start to the day though saw her in with a shot, with a blemish free front nine, including a birdie on the eighth hole to see her at +1 for the tournament.

However, it was on the back nine that things fell apart for the Kiwi.

A bogey on the 12th hole had Ko on the back foot early on, before another on the 15th saw her score balloon out to +3 for the tournament, unable to do any better than even par for the final three holes, seeing her short of the cut.