Danny Lee rockets into top 10 with flawless round at Canadian Open

1 NEWS
Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has surged into contention at the Canadian Open in Ontario, sitting in a tie for sixth going into tomorrow's final round.

Beginning the day in a tie for 23rd, the Kiwi started his third round in style with a birdie on the second hole, before two more on the eighth and ninth completed a blemish-free, -3 front nine.

Lee held his nerve on the back nine, with two more birdies coming on the 12th and 16th to finish his third round at -5, and -12 for the tournament.

The Kiwi trails the leader, Whee Kim of South Korea, is currently at -17 for the tournament through 12 holes in his third round.

Danny Lee swings an iron Source: Associated Press
