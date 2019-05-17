Danny Lee reflects on career-threatening injury after stellar PGA Championship start - 'I could not move my legs'

The back injury made it difficult for Danny Lee to climb out of bed, much less swing a club.

"I never had that kind of injury before," he said this morning after shooting a 64 in the opening round of the PGA Championship. "So I was freaking out and was telling my wife, 'OK, are we going to open up a Korean barbeque restaurant now?'"

"And she's like, 'Hell no.'"

Bad news for bulgogi fans. Good news for golf.

Stronger than ever less than two years after tearing a ligament in his spinal column, Lee was 6 under in the opening round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black to finish the day one stroke behind defending champion Brooks Koepka.

"I wasn't surprised when Brooks shot 7 under this morning. I mean, have you seen him playing US Opens and PGA Championships the last three years?" Lee said with a smile. "I wasn't surprised at all. But it didn't change my game plan."

Once the youngest player to win the US Amateur — breaking Tiger Woods' record — Lee has one PGA Tour victory, winning a four-man playoff in the 2015 Greenbrier Classic. He was third after the first round of the PGA Championship that year and tied for second after 18 holes in the 2016 Masters.

"At first, I wasn't hitting it far enough to compete out here in the major championships," Lee said. "My teammates told me it's not in my genetics, but I'd like to prove them wrong."

Danny Lee of New Zealand lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship Source: Getty

Lee finished tied for 17th in the '16 Masters, but he hasn't broken the top 50 in a major since. He missed the cut at the PGA two years ago in Quail Hollow, his last appearance in a major. Then, during the second FedEx Cup playoff event in Boston, he needed to lie flat on the ground to ease his back pain.

"The next morning when I got up from my bed, I could not move my legs," said Lee, who was diagnosed with a 50% ligament tear. "Whenever you have that kind of injury, it freaks you out a little bit. But me and my trainer put a lot of good work into it.

"I really felt like I've overcome my injuries, I think."

Working on his strength and technique, Lee was able to lengthen his drive to the point where he can keep up with some of the tour's longer hitters. He averaged 289.2 yards today on the par-70, 7,459-yard course.