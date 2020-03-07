Danny Lee one shot off the lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has moved into a tie for third place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting a second round five-under in Orlando, Florida.

Starting the second round down in 31st after an opening day score of one-under, Lee put in a nearly flawless display to shoot up the leaderboard.

Beginning on the front nine, Lee made an even par from his first seven holes, before a birdie on the eighth saw him begin to find his form.

However, while his start to the round was good, the Kiwi came to life on the back nine, taking two birdies from his first three holes.

Two more birdies on the 15th and 16th put Lee into contention, before a bogey on the 17th ended the his chances of a blemish-free round.

One last birdie on the 18th saw Lee finish his round at five-under, and six-under for the tournament.