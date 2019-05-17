TODAY |

Danny Lee off to sensational start at PGA Championship, sits alone in second one shot off leader Brooks Koepka

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has conjured one of the best rounds of his life to claim sole possession of second place after the opening round of the PGA Championship in New York this morning.

Lee shot a six-under 64 to sit one shot behind record-setting defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Lee was sitting three shots behind Koepka's seven-under effort but birdies on the final two holes saw him rein in the American and put some space between them and the rest of the competition.

The 28-year-old had two blemishes in his round with bogeys on the fifth and 15th but his eight birdies - including back-to-back-to-back birdies from the eighth to 10th - saw him emerge as the biggest challenger to Koepka's reign.

The next closest competitor is England's Tommy Fleetwood sitting on three-under.

Koepka's blemish-free opening round of a 7-under 63 made him the first player in 101 years of the PGA Championship to shoot that score twice.

He broke the course record at Bethpage Black and became the first player to post 63 at a major in consecutive years.

"That was one of the best rounds I've played probably as a professional," Koepka said afterwards.

"This golf course is brutal."

Further down the leaderboard, Tiger Woods has failed to continue his fine form with two double-bogeys on the 10th and 17th pushing him down to a tie for 56th at two-over.

Even further back is Kiwi Ryan Fox who struggled heavily, collecting seven bogeys and a double-bogey in his first round to sit eight-over and in a tie for 150th.

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Danny Lee of New Zealand lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Christian Petersen/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)
Danny Lee of New Zealand lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship Source: Getty
