 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Golf


Danny Lee lies unable to move as crippling back injury ends PGA tour season

share

Source:

NZN

An injury-plagued US PGA Tour season has ended prematurely for No.1 ranked Kiwi golfer Danny Lee.

The Kiwi golfer had to withdraw from the BMW Championship in Illinois.
Source: SKY

Lee pulled out with lower back pain early in his first round at the BMW Championship in Illinois.

Prone on his back on the third fairway at Conway Farms Golf Club, Lee received extensive treatment but decided he couldn't continue, shaking hands with playing partners.

It was the final act of the season for world No.93 Lee, who had started the round encouragingly with an eagle on the first hole before bogeying the second.

Ranked 69th on the Tour's points standings, he needed a top-three finish this week to advance to the Tour-ending tournament in Atlanta.

It ended a difficult campaign for the 27-year-old, who was forced to withdraw with injury four times from PGA tournaments.

He recorded four top-10 finishes in 2017, including a third placing at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut in June.

Lee's ranking wasn't high enough to win a place in the International team to contest the Presidents Cup team tournament against the United States in New Jersey later this month.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

2
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:28
3
The winger had his work cut out for him at Government House in Auckland.

Watch: Nehe Milner-Skudder shown up by hot-stepping school kid at All Blacks skills day

00:20
4
The Kiwi NBA star was his usual self with this one.

Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

00:37
5
The All Black may be facing another season-ending knee injury, but nothing can stop him busting out his favourite jam.

Watch: 'Ooh damn! This my track!' Injured Izzy Dagg still all smiles as he nails rapping famous Tupac song

00:24
The Crown Range road has been closed after a slip covered both lanes.

Watch: Large boulders block Otago's Crown Range road after massive slip

There are reports of roofs and slips in the area.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

01:37
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them

Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

04:45
NEWS’ Political Editor says "everything is so tight" next week’s TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

Watch: How Ardern 'controls agenda over next few days crucial' after tax policy U-turn – Corin Dann

1 NEWS' Political Editor says "everything is so tight" and next week's TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

05:10
National’s Finance spokesman says Labour’s claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

Watch: Steven Joyce slams Labour's tax policy U-turn - 'A bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day'

National's Finance spokesman says Labour's claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 