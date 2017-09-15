Danny Lee lies unable to move as crippling back injury ends PGA tour season

An injury-plagued US PGA Tour season has ended prematurely for No.1 ranked Kiwi golfer Danny Lee.

Lee pulled out with lower back pain early in his first round at the BMW Championship in Illinois.

Prone on his back on the third fairway at Conway Farms Golf Club, Lee received extensive treatment but decided he couldn't continue, shaking hands with playing partners.

It was the final act of the season for world No.93 Lee, who had started the round encouragingly with an eagle on the first hole before bogeying the second.

Ranked 69th on the Tour's points standings, he needed a top-three finish this week to advance to the Tour-ending tournament in Atlanta.

It ended a difficult campaign for the 27-year-old, who was forced to withdraw with injury four times from PGA tournaments.

He recorded four top-10 finishes in 2017, including a third placing at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut in June.