Danny Lee implodes at US Open, six-putting at 18 before withdrawing

The only Kiwi to survive the cut at the US Open has imploded in spectacular fashion today, resulting in his withdrawal from the tournament.

Danny Lee tees off at the US Open. Source: Getty

After carding 70 and 75 in the first two rounds at Winged Foot, Danny Lee went into the weekend as the sole New Zealander in the running, sitting 33rd equal, following Ryan Fox’s second round horror show.

Lee’s US Open hopes unravelled however on the 18th hole, where he ended up with a quintuple bogey after missing five putts in succession.

Lee reportedly landed just four feet away from the pin however his frustrations grew as his multiple attempts saw the ball stray further from the hole.

Refusing to speak to media, Lee pulled out of the tournament following his collapse on the final hole citing a wrist injury.