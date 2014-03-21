Danny Lee heads Kiwi trio of golfers seeking late berths for British Open

Time is running out for a handful of New Zealand golfers seeking late qualification for the prestigious British Open at Royal Birkdale later this month.

Danny Lee swings an iron Source: Associated Press

Only New Zealand Open champion Michael Hendry has his place secured after finishing runner-up to Chan Kim of the US at the Mizuno Open in Japan five weeks ago.

Hendry, 37, holds a world ranking of 117 and will be contesting his first major when the Open begins on July 20.

A trio of fellow Kiwis will be looking join him when the Greenbrier Classic begins early on Friday (NZT) in West Virginia.

Four places at Royal Birkdale are on offer from the PGA Tour event, which was cancelled last year due to flooding.

That leaves Danny Lee as the defending champion after his breakthrough win in 2015, and the world No. 81 will tee off at the Old White TPC Course this year with Phil Mickleson and Bubba Watson.

Lee will be joined by compatriots Steve Alker and Tim Wilkinson at the Greenbrier in hunting a spot at the Open, while fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox will make his bid at the Irish Open in Northern Ireland over the same weekend.

Fox, whose world ranking has climbed steadily to 149 this season, is currently in solid form.

He was just one shot shy of British Open qualification at the French Open last weekend, finishing in sixth place, and has collected eight top-10 finishes in 13 Challenge Tour events.