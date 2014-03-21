 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Golf


Danny Lee heads Kiwi trio of golfers seeking late berths for British Open

share

Source:

NZN

Time is running out for a handful of New Zealand golfers seeking late qualification for the prestigious British Open at Royal Birkdale later this month.

Danny Lee swings an iron

Source: Associated Press

Only New Zealand Open champion Michael Hendry has his place secured after finishing runner-up to Chan Kim of the US at the Mizuno Open in Japan five weeks ago.

Hendry, 37, holds a world ranking of 117 and will be contesting his first major when the Open begins on July 20.

A trio of fellow Kiwis will be looking join him when the Greenbrier Classic begins early on Friday (NZT) in West Virginia.

Four places at Royal Birkdale are on offer from the PGA Tour event, which was cancelled last year due to flooding.

That leaves Danny Lee as the defending champion after his breakthrough win in 2015, and the world No. 81 will tee off at the Old White TPC Course this year with Phil Mickleson and Bubba Watson.

Lee will be joined by compatriots Steve Alker and Tim Wilkinson at the Greenbrier in hunting a spot at the Open, while fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox will make his bid at the Irish Open in Northern Ireland over the same weekend.

Fox, whose world ranking has climbed steadily to 149 this season, is currently in solid form.

He was just one shot shy of British Open qualification at the French Open last weekend, finishing in sixth place, and has collected eight top-10 finishes in 13 Challenge Tour events.

Fox needs to finish in the top 10 and be among the top three finishers not already qualified for the Open in either the Irish or Scottish Opens to secure his spot at Royal Birkdale.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:44
2
Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

00:11
3
It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

00:21
4
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

00:23
5
Nothing could help John Millman against the Spaniard – not even the net.

Video: Rafael Nadal lands insane winner around-the-net in straight sets win in Wimbledon's first round

Last week, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne released a list of approved medical cannabis products, most of which are sprays or pills.

Remove criminal penalties for all personal illicit drug use, says Drug Foundation, in radical proposal to treat drug use as a health issue

The Foundation unveiled the plan at Parliament this afternoon.

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ