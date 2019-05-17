Danny Lee given final qualification spot for US Open

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has been given the final spot in next week's US Open.

Danny Lee of New Zealand lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship Source: Getty

Lee was the last name added to the 144-strong New York field after the Tour Championship wrapped up yesterday with five spots up for grabs.

The top five points leaders who had yet to qualify through other means earned spots into the US Open, with the New Zealander being the fifth-ranked golfer eligible for such qualification.

The completed field features 11 past champions and 13 amateurs and includes players representing 25 countries.