Danny Lee fails to fire in final round of PGA Tour event

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee finished a disappointing tied-41st after failing to continue his fine form from the first two rounds of the CareerBuilder Challenge which had him sharing second at day two's end.

Lee took home just under $27,000 with his 8-under finish.

A day after making a mess of the 16th and 17th holes on PGA West's Stadium Course, Hudson Swafford birdied them today to take control of the PGA Tour event.

Danny Lee swings an iron Source: Associated Press

A few minutes later, with rain approaching the desert over the snow-capped mountains, the 29-year-old former Georgia player celebrated his breakthrough first PGA Tour title and first Masters spot.

"They don't give them away out here. It's not easy," Swafford said. "I've been close. I've been in the heat lately. Just keep putting myself in position, and this just feels unbelievable."

Swafford got off to a rough start in the final round in the chilly morning, three-putting for bogey on the par-4 first, and was five strokes behind leader Chad Campbell after five holes.

The winner rallied with birdies on Nos. 7-9 to join Campbell and Hadwin atop the leaderboard. On the par-5 eighth, Swafford cut a 5-wood into the middle of the green and lipped out for eagle.