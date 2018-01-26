Danny Lee cites family reasons after Honda Classic withdrawal

New Zealand's Danny Lee has pulled out of the latest PGA Tour event late in his first round in Florida due to family reasons.

Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Source: Getty

Lee was seven-over through 15 holes at the Honda Classic before walking off the Palm Beach Gardens course.

"I am sorry to withdraw from the Honda Classic due to personal, family reasons," Lee tweeted later.

"Thank you for respecting my privacy as I have no further comments at this time."

Kiwi No.2 Lee had opened his round with a birdie before a double bogey and a string of bogeys left him near the bottom of the field.