Christchurch's Amelia Garvey taking up opportunity of a lifetime at US Open

Two women will represent New Zealand at this year’s US Open with Christchurch's Amelia Garvey leaving in five days after a last-minute exemption to compete in her first major.

The 20-year-old would usually be studying and playing in the United States but Covid-19 meant she returned home, where her latest achievement is yet to sink in.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s kicked in,” she said.

"It’s the biggest tournament a professional women’s golfer could play, I mean it’s the US Open known for being the hardest, fastest and I’m just keen to get out there."

The achievement comes after batting through lockdown, where she kept quietly chipping away.

“It hasn’t been great as athletes we live for the competition, so to not have it and have it taken away for eight months the biggest struggle has been staying motivated.

“John Quin, my mental skills coach just said it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, whatever golf course you’re at, you can challenge yourself in other ways other than competitions.

It does help having a course in your backyard, especially during a nationwide lockdown.