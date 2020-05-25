TODAY |

Charity match between golf and NFL stars breaks record for TV viewership

Source:  Associated Press

Two of the biggest names from the PGA Tour and the NFL proved to be must-see TV.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Patriots quarterback made up for all his other shots with this absolute beauty. Source: TNT Network

Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of “The Match: Champions for Charity" attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history.

It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time since the scandal in his personal life.

Woods and Peyton Manning scored a 1-up victory over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club, a match that featured high entertainment with shots and with words, along with raising $20 million for COVID-19 relief funds.

The peak was 6.3 million average viewers from 5:45 to 6pm EDT. That was about the time Brady, who had been lampooned on social media for his golf skills, silenced analyst Charles Barkley by holing out from the fairway for birdie.

It was the second straight Sunday of live golf on television after the pandemic shut down the sport on March 13. The previous week, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at Seminole in an exhibition that NBC Sports said attracted 2.35 million viewers across all formats.

The Champions for Charity match was shown on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

The PGA Tour is set to return in two weeks at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Evander Holyfield ready to fight Mike Tyson to complete trilogy - on one condition
2
Hurricanes pleased with Bronco test results – despite not beating Beauden Barrett
3
Warriors quash Russell Packer loan report - 'He would be very underprepared'
4
Kalyn Ponga puts All Blacks dream on ice thanks to multi-year, multi-million dollar deal with Knights - report
5
Warriors' sacrifices should never be forgotten or underestimated, says Phil Gould
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
00:16

Trump says US 'ready to start moving forward' during broadcast of golf charity event
02:23

Huge demand for round of golf at Auckland club as Kiwis start enjoying sports again
01:51

Government backtracks, will allow turf maintenance during Covid-19 lockdown

01:46

NZ golf courses may never recover if greenskeepers remain non-essential during lockdown, they say