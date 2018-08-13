 

Brooks Koepka putts home to seal first ever PGA Championship crown

Associated Press
Brooks Koepka has won his first PGA Championship, playing poised and mistake-free golf down the stretch amid ear-splitting roars for Tiger Woods and a late charge from revitalised Adam Scott.

The U.S. Open champion closed with a 4-under 66 to reach 16 under for the tournament.

That left Koepka three shots clear of Scott and two ahead of Woods, whose final day charge electrified the packed grounds of Bellerive Country Club as if it was a decade ago.

Woods capped a 6-under 64 with a long birdie putt at the 18th, pumping his fist as if he had won. It was the four-time PGA champion's lowest final round in a major.

Meanwhile, the unflappable Koepka became the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and the PGA in the same year. The others are Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

The American added the PGA Championship to his US Open title won earlier this year.
Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the final round of the PGA Championship, from Missouri.

LEADERBOARD

Brooks Koepka (-16)
Tiger Woods (-14)
Adam Scott (-13)

11:10am

A brilliant win for Koepka, adding the PGA Championship to his back-to-back US Open crowns. Two majors for Koepka in the same year, with Patrick Reed taking the Masters, while Francesco Molinari became the first Italian major winner with victory at the Open last month.

What a year its been!

11:00am: Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship

Koepka can tap home and win the title, with Scott yet to even hit the green. 

Now then, Koepka has a birdie putt to win it, but the ball stops just short! What an anti-climax, he'll still win, but jeez that would have been cool.

Scott can only make a bogey, meaning he'll finish third, Tiger Woods takes second place.

10:48am

Scott's tee shot on the 18th is into the trees, effectively giving Koepka the win.

10:45am

Koepka misses his chance for birdie on the 17th, giving Scott the chance to move within one shot of the lead. Scott for birdie, but he's missed too!

Koepka leads by two shots with one hole left to play.

10:41am

A brilliant reception for Tiger as he heads back to the clubhouse. He's put on one hell of a show these past two days, and looked as close to his old self as we've seen in a long time.

10:38am

Tiger with his final putt, and he birdies the1th to move level with Adam Scott. It'll still take an almighty choke from Koepka to seal the title though.

10:26am

Woods saves par on the 17th after a dreadful start to his penultimate hole.

10:22am

Rahm moves to -11, Stewart Cink finishes on the same score.

10:21am

Koepka with a chance for birdie on the 16th, to send him two shots clear of Scott, three ahead of Tiger. And he's only gone and sunk it!

Scott makes par on the same hole, having narrowly missed a brilliant chip in. This tournament is now Kopeka's to lose.

10:18am

Tiger's third shot on the 16th finds the bunker. Barring a collapse from Scott and Koepka, that should be his chances of a win today gone.

10:15am

Thomas also finishes at -10, he was looking like the man to beat earlier today.

10:11am

Koepka and Scott putting on the 15th. Scott goes first and misses the chance for birdie. Koepka now with a chance for the outright lead.

He's got it! Pressure putt from Koepka and he makes it look easy!

10:07am

Molinari finishes at -10, he won't be winning today.

10:06am

Tiger has another birdie putt on the 16th, for a share of the lead. He lines up the putt - which has to be around 20 feet - but the ball just curves away to the left!

He takes the par to stay one behind the leaders with two holes to play.

9:56am

Woods birdies the 15th, he's now back to one behind the front pair.

9:55am

Koepka with a chance for birdie and the outright lead on the 14th, but he misses too! Scott and Koepka still even.

9:54am

Scott with a huge putt to take the outright lead, but it comes up short! He taps home for par.

9:47am

Pieters finishes at -10. After a bright start, he won't be winning this one today.

9:41am

Tiger with a long putt to save par on the 14th and the ball kisses the rim and rolls away! Woods takes the bogey to sit two shots back of the leaders.

9:40am

Make that back to back birdies for Adam Scott! He moves clear of Woods and level with Koepka!

9:35am

Adam Scott's not going away any time soon though! The Aussie birdies the 12th to move to -13 alongside Woods.

9:29am

Another birdie for Tiger! He's now just one shot behind Koepka after the 13th.

9:20am

Woods birdies the 12th and he's now just two shots behind Koepka!

9:10am

Thomas drops a shot with a bogey on the 14th, while Pieters double bogey's the 17th!

9:04am

Adam Scott sinks a birdie on the 10th to move into joint second.

9:00am

Woods misses a huge chance to move into a share for second! His birdie putt stops just short of the hole.

8:48am

Koepka and Pieters both grab birdies, while Woods misses the chance to do the same. Pieters has birdied his last three holes, hot on Koepka's tail!

8:38am

What do we have here? Spain's Jon Rahm making a quiet charge in the last round, up to -10 and in with an outside chance!

8:30am

As things stand, overnight leader Brooks Koepka is in serious danger of wasting his chance at bringing home his second Major of the year.

Hot on his trail, are Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Thomas Pieters - however, there's still a lot of golf to be played!

Keep up with all the action right here.

The American added the PGA Championship to his US Open title won earlier this year.
Associated Press
Two-time US Open champion Brooks Koepka took a step toward adding a third major to his short list of victories but it was Tiger Woods who stole the limelight as he roared into contention.

Koepka bullied rain-softened Bellerive on Saturday on the front nine and built a four-shot lead, only to run into bad patch that brought a strong list of contenders into the mix - including Woods - going into the final round of the PGA Championship.

Even with back-to-back bogeys on the back nine, Koepka had a 4-under 66 for a two-shot lead over Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion who has been struggling through his worst season in nearly two decades. Scott had a 65 to get into the final group.

Gary Woodland lost his way in his footprints in a bunker and made triple bogey on No. 10, falling six shots behind, and still managed a 71 to stay within three shots of the lead, along with Jon Rahm (66) and Rickie Fowler (69).

The biggest buzz, as always, belonged to Woods.

Coming off a three-putt bogey on the fifth hole, Woods ran off three straight birdies to get in range, only to stall on the back nine like he has done so often this year. He hit a 4-iron so pure on the par-5 17th hole that he immediately began walking off to it, and thousands of fans roared when it settled 20 feet from the hole for an eagle that could have brought him within one of the lead.

He missed. And then he missed the next from 4 feet for birdie and ended his day with 10 straight pars. Woods had to settle for a 66, and by the time everyone else came through the 17th hole, he slipped back to a tie for sixth, four shots out of the lead.

That's the same position he was in going into the final round of the British Open at Carnoustie, where he led briefly in the final before fading.

Now he gets another shot, and it most likely will take another round like Saturday.

"Not just myself, but everyone's going to have to shoot low rounds," Woods said. "It's soft, it's gettable, and you can't just go out there and make a bunch of pars."

Koepka was at 12-under 198 and will play in the final group of a major for the first time. He won in the penultimate group at the US Open each of the last two years.

He already burnished his reputation two months ago by winning a US Open on two entirely different courses - one at Erin Hills with a record-tying score of 16-under par, the other at Shinnecock Hills where he survived to win at 1-over par.

He has only one other PGA Tour victory, one in Europe and two in Japan. But put him against the strongest fields and the biggest events, and he's a world-beater.

This test figures to be different.

Bellerive is so soft that a charge can come from anywhere.

"I've watched Tiger win 14 of these things hanging around a lot of the time," Scott said. "He ran away with a few, for sure, but he hung around for a lot. And I would love to hang around tomorrow. And that might mean shooting 5 under again to hang around, but I would love to be in the mix coming down the stretch and have the chance to hole some putts to win."

Ten players were within four shots of the lead, which includes defending champion Justin Thomas (68), Jason Day (67) and Stewart Cink, the 2009 British Open champion who played with Woods and matched his 66.

"It's a pretty intense environment out there. It's fun," Cink said. "Hearing the crowd, and Tiger's performing great, it was like turning back the hands of the clock."

Woods and Fowler were among those just happy to get off the course. They had to finish their second rounds on Saturday morning because of rain that deluged Bellerive late Friday afternoon. Woods played 29 holes, while Fowler played 26.

No one caught Woodland, meaning his 36-hole score of 130 stood as the PGA Championship record. The cut was another record, coming at even-par 140 and knocking out the likes of Phil Mickelson. That means Mickelson will fail to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup team for the first time since his first full season on the PGA Tour in 1993.

The former world number one's blistering third round put him in contention in Missouri.
