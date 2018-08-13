Brooks Koepka claims first ever PGA Championship title, Tiger Woods second

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the final round of the PGA Championship, from Missouri.

LEADERBOARD

Brooks Koepka (-16)

Tiger Woods (-14)

Adam Scott (-13)

11:10am

A brilliant win for Koepka, adding the PGA Championship to his back-to-back US Open crowns. Two majors for Koepka in the same year, with Patrick Reed taking the Masters, while Francesco Molinari became the first Italian major winner with victory at the Open last month.

What a year its been!

11:00am: Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship

Koepka can tap home and win the title, with Scott yet to even hit the green.

Now then, Koepka has a birdie putt to win it, but the ball stops just short! What an anti-climax, he'll still win, but jeez that would have been cool.

Scott can only make a bogey, meaning he'll finish third, Tiger Woods takes second place.

10:48am

Scott's tee shot on the 18th is into the trees, effectively giving Koepka the win.

10:45am

Koepka misses his chance for birdie on the 17th, giving Scott the chance to move within one shot of the lead. Scott for birdie, but he's missed too!

Koepka leads by two shots with one hole left to play.

10:41am

A brilliant reception for Tiger as he heads back to the clubhouse. He's put on one hell of a show these past two days, and looked as close to his old self as we've seen in a long time.

10:38am

Tiger with his final putt, and he birdies the1th to move level with Adam Scott. It'll still take an almighty choke from Koepka to seal the title though.

10:26am

Woods saves par on the 17th after a dreadful start to his penultimate hole.

10:22am

Rahm moves to -11, Stewart Cink finishes on the same score.

10:21am

Koepka with a chance for birdie on the 16th, to send him two shots clear of Scott, three ahead of Tiger. And he's only gone and sunk it!

Scott makes par on the same hole, having narrowly missed a brilliant chip in. This tournament is now Kopeka's to lose.

10:18am

Tiger's third shot on the 16th finds the bunker. Barring a collapse from Scott and Koepka, that should be his chances of a win today gone.

10:15am

Thomas also finishes at -10, he was looking like the man to beat earlier today.

10:11am

Koepka and Scott putting on the 15th. Scott goes first and misses the chance for birdie. Koepka now with a chance for the outright lead.

He's got it! Pressure putt from Koepka and he makes it look easy!

10:07am

Molinari finishes at -10, he won't be winning today.

10:06am

Tiger has another birdie putt on the 16th, for a share of the lead. He lines up the putt - which has to be around 20 feet - but the ball just curves away to the left!

He takes the par to stay one behind the leaders with two holes to play.

9:56am

Woods birdies the 15th, he's now back to one behind the front pair.

9:55am

Koepka with a chance for birdie and the outright lead on the 14th, but he misses too! Scott and Koepka still even.

9:54am

Scott with a huge putt to take the outright lead, but it comes up short! He taps home for par.

9:47am

Pieters finishes at -10. After a bright start, he won't be winning this one today.

9:41am

Tiger with a long putt to save par on the 14th and the ball kisses the rim and rolls away! Woods takes the bogey to sit two shots back of the leaders.

9:40am

Make that back to back birdies for Adam Scott! He moves clear of Woods and level with Koepka!

9:35am

Adam Scott's not going away any time soon though! The Aussie birdies the 12th to move to -13 alongside Woods.

9:29am

Another birdie for Tiger! He's now just one shot behind Koepka after the 13th.

9:20am

Woods birdies the 12th and he's now just two shots behind Koepka!

9:10am

Thomas drops a shot with a bogey on the 14th, while Pieters double bogey's the 17th!

9:04am

Adam Scott sinks a birdie on the 10th to move into joint second.

9:00am

Woods misses a huge chance to move into a share for second! His birdie putt stops just short of the hole.

8:48am

Koepka and Pieters both grab birdies, while Woods misses the chance to do the same. Pieters has birdied his last three holes, hot on Koepka's tail!

8:38am

What do we have here? Spain's Jon Rahm making a quiet charge in the last round, up to -10 and in with an outside chance!

8:30am

As things stand, overnight leader Brooks Koepka is in serious danger of wasting his chance at bringing home his second Major of the year.

Hot on his trail, are Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Thomas Pieters - however, there's still a lot of golf to be played!