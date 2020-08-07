TODAY |

Beefed-up golfer Bryson DeChambeau leans on driver, snaps it during first round of PGA Championships

Source:  1 NEWS

Beefed-up American golfer Bryson DeChambeau snapped his driver during the opening round of the PGA Championships after leaning on it following another vicious swing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

DeChambeau, who put on over 9kg during lockdown, broke his driver on the seventh hole after another vicious swing. Source: SKY

Video showed DeChambeau, who put on 9kg in the PGA Tour’s Covid-19 hiatus, unleash a drive off the seventh tee.

He then leaned over slightly to pick up the tee, snapping the head off the driver.

Bryson DeChambeau. Source: Associated Press

He was able to replace the club and challenged the lead — he was four under through 10 — until he slid back to a 68.

In search of more power, DeChambeau spend the Covid-19 lockdown piling on muscle, with his regimen featuring six or seven protein shakes a day.

Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:14
Richie Mo'unga jokes if Super Rugby Aotearoa-style comp returns in 2021, more breaks needed for aching players
2
Warriors agree to sign Nathan Brown as new coach in three-year deal
3
Warriors’ hiring of Phil Gould as a director a ‘coup’, says delighted former captain Monty Betham
4
Motown and steaks help on-loan Parramatta duo feel at home with the Warriors
5
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie touts proposed trans-Tasman competition, but says more Australian teams needed
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

Ryan Fox drifts away from British Masters leaders after carding even-par third round

'I'm following in some big footsteps' - meet Kiwi golf's rising star

Ryan Fox in the hunt at British Masters, Michael Campbell misses cut after horror second round

US golf legend Jack Nicklaus and his wife, both 80, tested positive for coronavirus early in pandemic