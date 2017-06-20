Awkward! Commentators mistake Brooks Koepka's girlfriend for his ex after US Open win

Source:
American golfer Brooks Koepka's stunning victory at this year's US Open was soured slightly, when TV commentators confused his current and ex-girlfriends.
After Koepka's par on the final hole to seal his first ever Major win, the world number 22 rushed towards and kissed girlfriend, Jenna Sims - however the commentary team incorrectly identified her as being Becky Edwards, Koepka's ex.
Koepka will no doubt have to keep his TV on mute when re-watching the greatest moment of his career so far.
sport