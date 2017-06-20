 

Awkward! Commentators mistake Brooks Koepka's girlfriend for his ex after US Open win

American golfer Brooks Koepka's stunning victory at this year's US Open was soured slightly, when TV commentators confused his current and ex-girlfriends.

The golfer's first ever Major win was soured a bit after this commentary shocker.
After Koepka's par on the final hole to seal his first ever Major win, the world number 22 rushed towards and kissed girlfriend, Jenna Sims - however the commentary team incorrectly identified her as being Becky Edwards, Koepka's ex.

Koepka will no doubt have to keep his TV on mute when re-watching the greatest moment of his career so far.

