Australian veteran Brad Kennedy wins New Zealand Open

Australian veteran Brad Kennedy has continued his love affair with golf tournaments on Kiwi soil, winning the New Zealand Open by two shots from compatriot Lucas Herbert in a gripping finish.

Victorian Kennedy closed with a faultless eight-under 63 at Millbrook Resort near Queenstown to finish 21-under, adding the title to his victory in the same tournament in 2011.

Three of 45-year-old Kennedy's five Australasian PGA Tour titles have been claimed in New Zealand, having also won the NZ PGA Championship four years ago.

Overnight leader Herbert needed a birdie on the par-three final hole to force a play-off but sent his tee-shot into the water and he finished second after a 67.

