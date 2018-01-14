 

Golf


Aussie golfer Matthew Millar takes out NZ Masters

Matthew Millar has won the inaugural New Zealand Masters by four shots at the Wainui Golf Club in Auckland.

Australian golfer Matthew Millar tees off on the first hole of the NZ Masters at Wainui Golf Club in Auckland, New Zealand. 14 January 2018. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.

Australian golfer Matthew Millar tees off on the first hole of the NZ Masters at Wainui Golf Club in Auckland, New Zealand.

The 41-year-old Australian fired a bogey-free four-under 67 for a tournament total 11-under 273.

Overnight leader Daniel Pearce held a two-stroke lead over Millar after three rounds, but crashed and burned with a seven-over 78 final round.

"I went out there today just trying to mind my own business, just trying to play my shots and knuckle down on every single one of them," Millar said.

"I felt really good, there were just a couple coming in at the end, I hit a clunky wedge shot at the last.

"I had the ball under control and thank God I did because it was quite tricky today. I set myself a goal if I could get to 11 or 12-under today I'd be pretty hard to beat."

The win is a just reward for Millar, who is one of the most consistent professionals on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

It is his second win in New Zealand following his victory at the 2015 NZ PGA Championship.

Millar now has his eye on completing the trifecta of events with a win at the New Zealand Open in early March.

Runner-up Smail finished four shots behind, despite setting a new course record with his blistering seven-under 64 fourth round.

"I played a bit rough yesterday and couldn't get going, I thought I was in for another bad week when I got here today," Smail said.

"I started off with four birdies in a row and holed some long putts; it just felt like it was my day."

