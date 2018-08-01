 

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'

AAP
Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has made the heartbreaking decision to go into palliative care after fighting a third battle with cancer.

Jarrod Lyle in hospital with his children. Source: Facebook/Jarrod Lyle.

The 36-year-old has been battling the disease since a recurrence of acute myeloid leukaemia last year.

His condition has deteriorated during recent months, leading to wife Briony to post to social media with concerning updates about his health.

But in a post on Tuesday, Briony updated Lyle's followers on Facebook with the worst possible news.

"Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care," Briony wrote.

"He has given everything that he's got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore.

"We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.

"We have done our best to 'control' the narrative surrounding Jarrod's illness and treatment, and as more and more people become involved in this final process I'm not sure how much longer this development will remain private.

"Jarrod knows he is loved, and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times.

"But he has reached his limit, and the docs have finally agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome.

"My focus as of today is on our girls and doing whatever I can to get them through the challenges ahead.

"Jarrod will be closer to them very soon, and will spend as much time as he can with them.

"When it's appropriate, I will post details of a memorial service. In the meantime we ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

May 23, 2015: Jarrod Lyle reacts to tight bunker shot on #9 during third round action of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Jarrod Lyle. Source: Photosport

Lyle courageously beat cancer, in 1998 and 2012, and returned to play professional golf.

He made an emotional comeback to the course during the 2013 Australian Masters before trying his luck at using a medical exemption to win his PGA Tour card back in 2015.

Kiwis in Australian detention express frustrations via art at Melbourne event

RNZ rnz.co.nz
New Zealanders being held in Australian detention centres will get the chance to share their stories live on-screen at an international art fair from today.

The live installation is the brainchild of New Zealand artist Cushla Donaldson and is named '501s' after a section of the controversial Australian Immigration Act.

Almost 300 detainees - and those who have already been deported from Australia - will share their experiences through text messages which will appear on a large screen live at the Melbourne Art Fair.

There are more New Zealanders than any other nationality in Australian immigration detention, with 173 being detained as of May.

One of them, Louise - which is not her real name - was born in New Zealand but calls Australia home.

She spent the last five months at the Villawood detention centre in Sydney.

She said she does not have a criminal record, but she does not meet the good character grounds to stay.

"I feel angry, I'm frustrated, because of the simple fact that I had no idea what was going on with myself when I re-entered and I came home to be with my children, I have five children here, they are all born Australian," she said.

One of the messages sent by detainees to New Zealand artist Cushla Donaldson.
One of the messages sent by detainees to New Zealand artist Cushla Donaldson. Source: Supplied

Aaron Falle was also born in New Zealand, but at the age of five - in 1980 - he was adopted by an Australian family and crossed the ditch.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison for drug trafficking charges in 2013 - and when he was released early, he was told by officials he was not an Australian citizen and was deported.

He spent a year in New Zealand before being told he could move back home in late 2016, but at the Australian border he was detained - again - and deported back to New Zealand.

Aaron has an Australian passport and birth certificate.

Since his deportation, he has missed the birth of his first grandchild and four funerals.

"It's soul destroying, you just knew 'great this is just another bad chapter in my life' that what can you do about - there was nothing I could have done.

"I couldn't get legal representation, no legal aid, it was just a struggle, I just had to grin and bear it and keep a smile on my face so to speak," he said.

New Zealand detainees' messages will interrupt a video of glass slipper as it is filled with champagne.
New Zealand detainees' messages will interrupt a video of glass slipper as it is filled with champagne. Source: Supplied

Both Louise and Aaron have been sending text messages of their experiences to Cushla Donaldson, and that is being collected for her installation on the large screen at the Melbourne Art Fair.

Ms Donaldson could not say how exactly people were able to text in - but that there were 280 people participating.

Detainees had been denied access to their phones until last month, when the Australian Federal Court ruled border forces could not mandatorily confiscate property.

The messages will appear unedited and will interrupt a video of glass slipper as it is filled with champagne inspired by events at the Carnival of Venice in the 1600s.

Ms Donaldson said she expected some criticism but the stories needed to be told.

"I think it's time that people and artists in particular engage with the fascisms that are occuring and not just overseas, in our backyard, and it's so important to take care of people who have forceably removed from participating in a society and culture," she said.

The art installation '501s' is on display until 5 August.

Cushla Donaldson.
Cushla Donaldson. Source: Supplied
Makers of Voltaren in Australia court facing misleading marketing claims

AAP
An Australian consumer watchdog has begun court proceedings against GlaxoSmithKline over allegations they falsely claimed a painkilling product was capable of targeting specific conditions.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission alleges the local divisions of UK firm GlaxoSmithKline advertised Voltaren Osteo Gel - which Novartis sold to Glaxo in 2016 - as particularly suitable for osteoarthritis sufferers, despite having the same dose of the same active ingredient as their Emulgel product.

The common ingredient - diclofenac diethylammonium gel - is useful for reducing localised pain and inflammation.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims said Voltaren Osteo Gel has an identical formulation to Emulgel, meaning both products are equally effective in treating osteoarthritis as well as a range of other conditions.

"Consumers are likely to have been misled into purchasing Osteo Gel thinking that it is different to Emulgel and more effective for treating osteoarthritis conditions, when this is not the case," Mr Sims said in a statement.

"GSK engaged in a deliberate commercial strategy to differentiate the products in a way that was likely to mislead consumers."

The consumer watchdog found Voltaren Osteo Gel is often sold at a higher cost than Emulgel.

The ACCC has already taken action against the makers of Nurofen for similar conduct.

In December 2016, the Federal Court ordered Reckitt Benckiser to pay a $6 million penalty for claiming identically formulated ibuprofen products were able to treat particular types of pain.

Claims it offered greater relief to arthritis sufferers than any pain-relieving gel were found to be untrue. Source: Nine
