Aussie golfer and dad Jarrod Lyle delivers heartbreaking message as he enters palliative care

Lydia Ko has opened up on what an inspiration her mum is as she aims to emulate Sir Bob Charles by winning the British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes this week.

Despite criticism that her parents have too much of an influence on her career, Ko told CNN she remembers the sacrifices her mum made for her.

"But she's pretty much devoted her life to me and I came along a little later compared to my sister because she's eight years older than me, but even as an amateur she drove me to the New Zealand Amateurs, would fly over here (to the USA), would rent a car,” she said.

“Even at those times, at the age of 11 or 12, we didn't really have a GPS, so she printed out sheets with road maps and directions to go to these places that could be four to five hours away," Ko told CNN.

"So she's been a huge inspiration and role model to me. I'd say I don't think I could ever do that for my daughter."

She will tee off on Thursday night (NZ time) at Royal Lytham and St Annes, the same course where Charles became the first New Zealander to win a major.

"I know that Sir Bob Charles has won here, so there is a lot of cool history here for New Zealand," she said.

Despite missing the cut at the Scottish Open last week, Ko said she enjoys links golf.