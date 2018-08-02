 

Aussie golfer and dad Jarrod Lyle delivers heartbreaking message as he enters palliative care

Golf Australia
Golf

Lyle, 36, said he is the "luckiest golfer going around" from his hospital bed after deciding to end his treatment for leukaemia. Source: Golf Australia
Watch as emotional Francesco Molinari bear-hugs caddie after historic British Open triumph

Lydia Ko opens up on the sacrifices her 'inspiring' mum has made

Lydia Ko has opened up on what an inspiration her mum is as she aims to emulate Sir Bob Charles by winning the British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes this week.

Despite criticism that her parents have too much of an influence on her career, Ko told CNN she remembers the sacrifices her mum made for her.

"But she's pretty much devoted her life to me and I came along a little later compared to my sister because she's eight years older than me, but even as an amateur she drove me to the New Zealand Amateurs, would fly over here (to the USA), would rent a car,” she said.

“Even at those times, at the age of 11 or 12, we didn't really have a GPS, so she printed out sheets with road maps and directions to go to these places that could be four to five hours away," Ko told CNN.

"So she's been a huge inspiration and role model to me. I'd say I don't think I could ever do that for my daughter."

She will tee off on Thursday night (NZ time) at Royal Lytham and St Annes, the same course where Charles became the first New Zealander to win a major.

"I know that Sir Bob Charles has won here, so there is a lot of cool history here for New Zealand," she said.

Despite missing the cut at the Scottish Open last week, Ko said she enjoys links golf.

"I would love to be part of a few players that have done a grand slam at the end of my career, I really enjoy links golf, its golf you normally don't get to play and it's challenging, so hopefully I will have a good week," Ko said.

April 3, 2016: Lydia Ko of New Zealand, World #1 and 2016 ANA Inspiration Champion celebrates with her Caddie Jason Hamilton, her Mom and Sister upon completion of the final round of the ANA Inspiration LPGA Golf Tournament at the Mission Hills Country Club, in Rancho Mirage, Ca. (Photo by Bruce Sherwood/Icon Sportswire)
Lydia Ko celebrates winning a title in 2016 with her mum. Source: Photosport
Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'

AAP
Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has made the heartbreaking decision to go into palliative care after fighting a third battle with cancer.

Jarrod Lyle in hospital with his children. Source: Facebook/Jarrod Lyle.

The 36-year-old has been battling the disease since a recurrence of acute myeloid leukaemia last year.

His condition has deteriorated during recent months, leading to wife Briony to post to social media with concerning updates about his health.

But in a post on Tuesday, Briony updated Lyle's followers on Facebook with the worst possible news.

"Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care," Briony wrote.

"He has given everything that he's got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore.

"We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.

"We have done our best to 'control' the narrative surrounding Jarrod's illness and treatment, and as more and more people become involved in this final process I'm not sure how much longer this development will remain private.

"Jarrod knows he is loved, and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times.

"But he has reached his limit, and the docs have finally agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome.

"My focus as of today is on our girls and doing whatever I can to get them through the challenges ahead.

"Jarrod will be closer to them very soon, and will spend as much time as he can with them.

"When it's appropriate, I will post details of a memorial service. In the meantime we ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

May 23, 2015: Jarrod Lyle reacts to tight bunker shot on #9 during third round action of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Jarrod Lyle. Source: Photosport

Lyle courageously beat cancer, in 1998 and 2012, and returned to play professional golf.

He made an emotional comeback to the course during the 2013 Australian Masters before trying his luck at using a medical exemption to win his PGA Tour card back in 2015.

