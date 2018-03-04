Aussie battler shoots course record to claim NZ Open

Source:NZN
Australian Daniel Nisbet has won the New Zealand Open with a storming finish, firing a final round nine-under 62 to snatch a two-stroke win from overnight leader Terry Pilkadaris in Queenstown.
Nisbet hauled back compatriot Pilkadaris, who had held a five-shot lead after three rounds, with a superb back nine which included an eagle at the par-five 10th.
He finished with a course record 27-under 260 across four rounds.
Pilkadaris carded a final round one-under 70 to secure outright second, four strokes ahead of fellow Australians David Bransdon and Callan O'Reilly, and Americans Kurt Kitayama and Jarin Todd.
Nick Voke was the highest finishing Kiwi, finishing with a solid five-under 66 to share seventh place with Australians Nick Cullen and Cameron Davis.
