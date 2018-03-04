Aussie battler shoots course record to claim NZ Open

Australian Daniel Nisbet has won the New Zealand Open with a storming finish, firing a final round nine-under 62 to snatch a two-stroke win from overnight leader Terry Pilkadaris in Queenstown.

Nisbet hauled back compatriot Pilkadaris, who had held a five-shot lead after three rounds, with a superb back nine which included an eagle at the par-five 10th.

He finished with a course record 27-under 260 across four rounds.

Pilkadaris carded a final round one-under 70 to secure outright second, four strokes ahead of fellow Australians David Bransdon and Callan O'Reilly, and Americans Kurt Kitayama and Jarin Todd.