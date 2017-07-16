Auckland to host NZ Masters in 2018

The first event of next year's PGA men's golf Tour of Australasia will be held in Auckland.

Ryan Fox of New Zealand during the final round of the HNA Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Source: Photosport

Following a two-year absence from the City of Sails, the New Zealand Masters event will take place on Auckland's north shore in mid-January.

In a change to previous years, the 50 professional golfers remaining after the second-round cut will be joined by amateur golfing partners.

Together, they will contest a separate team competition, while the professionals simultaneously fight it out for Masters glory.

Star Kiwi golfers including Ryan Fox and Michael Hendry have reportedly expressed interest in participating in the Masters.